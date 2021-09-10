PlotX Trading 32.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $295,349.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 32.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PlotX coin can now be bought for about $0.0625 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PlotX (PLOT) is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

