PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 607 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

ALB stock opened at $243.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.64. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.06 and a fifty-two week high of $248.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,438.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

