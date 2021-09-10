PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 522,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 199,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,610,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.3% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 23,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $96.19 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $104.99. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.94 and a 200-day moving average of $98.16.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.