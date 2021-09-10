PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,649 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ICLN opened at $22.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.17. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.