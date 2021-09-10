PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ET opened at $9.32 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently -338.89%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

