PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,039,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nordson by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,534 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Nordson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Nordson by 90.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,224,000 after purchasing an additional 459,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,931,000 after buying an additional 29,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $243.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.93. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $245.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.23%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

In other Nordson news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

