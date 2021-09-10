PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,379 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $42.57 on Friday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 41.01% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.13%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

