PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 40,825 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,825 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,591,000. Apple accounts for approximately 1.1% of PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% during the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

