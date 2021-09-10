Po.et (POE) 1-Day Volume Tops $272.00

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded down 17% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 10th. Po.et has a market cap of $469,386.68 and approximately $272.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Po.et has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00058907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.08 or 0.00163065 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002907 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00014355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00042469 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Po.et Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

