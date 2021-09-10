Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Reaches $54.82 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $54.82 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be purchased for $17.28 or 0.00038127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00127323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.92 or 0.00180772 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,385.91 or 1.00146379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.81 or 0.07089232 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $384.57 or 0.00848584 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

