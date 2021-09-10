Polkadex Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.92 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 10th. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for $18.62 or 0.00040567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a total market cap of $59.08 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00066475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.00 or 0.00126361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.13 or 0.00185450 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.02 or 0.07359012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,838.97 or 0.99860154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.77 or 0.00853475 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

