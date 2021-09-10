Polkadot (DOT) Trading 11.5% Lower This Week

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. Polkadot has a total market cap of $28.57 billion and approximately $3.89 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for $28.93 or 0.00064051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00123675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00179332 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,090.48 or 0.99841043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.66 or 0.07162300 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $363.99 or 0.00805951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.09 or 0.00883680 BTC.

Polkadot’s genesis date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

