Polkamarkets (POLK) Reaches Market Cap of $16.20 Million

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Polkamarkets has a total market capitalization of $16.20 million and approximately $399,396.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polkamarkets has traded down 38.8% against the dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00058795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00160533 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00042859 BTC.

Polkamarkets Profile

POLK is a coin. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,052,618 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Polkamarkets

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

