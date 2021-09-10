PolkaWar (PWAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One PolkaWar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000456 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolkaWar has a market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00064491 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00124826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.83 or 0.00180272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,551.38 or 1.00347150 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.47 or 0.07151792 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.52 or 0.00864689 BTC.

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 89,987,712 coins and its circulating supply is 12,737,712 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

