Polychain Monsters Achieves Market Cap of $48.75 Million (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $48.75 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $14.52 or 0.00032068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded down 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00166236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043373 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

PMON is a coin. It launched on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,388,069 coins and its circulating supply is 3,357,812 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.