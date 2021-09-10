Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $19.05

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 11556 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUCOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

