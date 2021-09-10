PolypuX Market Capitalization Achieves $66,997.25 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 10th. PolypuX has a market capitalization of $66,997.25 and $3,779.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolypuX coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolypuX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PolypuX

PolypuX’s launch date was April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com . PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolypuX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolypuX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolypuX using one of the exchanges listed above.

