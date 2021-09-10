Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Pool worth $44,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,982 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $4,742,647.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,278 shares in the company, valued at $35,290,963.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $491.64 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $477.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.03. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.38 and a twelve month high of $500.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

