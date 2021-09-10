Poolz Finance (POOLZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.11 Million

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $16.47 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.32 or 0.00014135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00126296 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00184126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,749.09 or 1.00119479 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.12 or 0.07050156 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00848681 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,606,815 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

