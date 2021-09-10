Populous Trading 15.2% Lower This Week (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. In the last week, Populous has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a market cap of $110.39 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be bought for approximately $2.07 or 0.00004479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00163266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014773 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00043742 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Populous is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

