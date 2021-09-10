Portion (PRT) Trading Down 42.8% Over Last 7 Days

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Portion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $5.27 million and $42,555.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Portion has traded down 42.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00059635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00166345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002905 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00014339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043348 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,089,528 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Buying and Selling Portion

