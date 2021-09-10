Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Post worth $14,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Post by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POST stock opened at $108.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.63.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

