PotCoin Price Hits $0.0147 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $3,660.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,393.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.60 or 0.07260018 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $634.50 or 0.01397775 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.61 or 0.00386861 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00125356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.11 or 0.00553187 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.62 or 0.00556518 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00346650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006580 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,695,785 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

