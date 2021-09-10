PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target Raised to $35.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PWSC. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PWSC stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,465. PowerSchool has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.