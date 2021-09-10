PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) PT Raised to $40.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on PWSC. Macquarie assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

PowerSchool stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,465. PowerSchool has a 1-year low of $17.57 and a 1-year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

