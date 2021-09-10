Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of PSZKY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.

About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski SA provides banking services. It operates through the Retail, Corporate and Investments, and Transfers Center and Other segments. The Retail segment comprises services for natural persons as well as small and medium entrepreneurs. The Corporate and Investments segment serves corporate clients and financial institutions.

