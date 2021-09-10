Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:PSZKY) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of PSZKY opened at $10.23 on Friday. Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38.
About Powszechna Kasa Oszczednosci Bank Polski Spólka Akcyjna
