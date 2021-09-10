Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Acquires 20,000 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NICE accounts for 4.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.07% of NICE worth $10,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $364,766,000 after acquiring an additional 797,892 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $127,609,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $119,884,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth $88,664,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of NICE by 6.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,799,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,109,000 after buying an additional 232,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $300.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $274.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $302.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.21.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.