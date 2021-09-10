Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. CyberArk Software accounts for about 4.7% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of CyberArk Software worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $166.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.28. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $171.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.08.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

