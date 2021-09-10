Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 6.2% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $599.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $265.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $539.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $615.60.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

