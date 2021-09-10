Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Makes New $5.83 Million Investment in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 57,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,000. Crown makes up approximately 2.5% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,910,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,475 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,549.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,123,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,933 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4,591.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 566,575 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,040,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,884,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.69.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

In other news, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,662.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

