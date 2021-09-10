Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Purchases New Stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 127,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,112,000. Cognyte Software makes up 1.3% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.19% of Cognyte Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CGNT shares. William Blair started coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognyte Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

NASDAQ CGNT opened at $26.61 on Friday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The medical device company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $114.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.87 million. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

