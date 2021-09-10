Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Tennant makes up about 3.4% of Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pragma Gestao DE Patrimonio Ltd. owned 0.54% of Tennant worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tennant by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $264,776.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,081.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TNC opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.07. Tennant has a 52-week low of $57.99 and a 52-week high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.35 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

