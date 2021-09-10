Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 98.93% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of DTIL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Precision BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 45.88% and a negative return on equity of 69.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 121,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,545.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 57,858 shares of company stock valued at $623,060. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 184,981 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,792,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,956,000 after purchasing an additional 479,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 40.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,507,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.