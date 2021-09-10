Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Stake Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $635.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. On average, analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 65.42%.

APTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

