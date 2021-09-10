Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $318,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth $328,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $269.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.41 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

