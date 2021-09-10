Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Shares Up 11.1%

Shares of Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) shot up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 4,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 5,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.17.

Princeton Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to lower middle market companies. Princeton capital was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in north Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.