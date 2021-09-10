Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF (BATS:PLRG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.39. Principal U.S. Large-Cap Adaptive Multi-Factor ETF shares last traded at $27.28, with a volume of 2,904 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69.

