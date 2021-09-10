Privatix (PRIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $32,738.00

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Privatix has a market capitalization of $67,475.70 and approximately $32,738.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Privatix has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Privatix coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00059877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.23 or 0.00167876 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043012 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

PRIX is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Privatix is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

