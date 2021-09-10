Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Processa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Processa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Processa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Processa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 52,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,631. The company has a market capitalization of $116.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.24.

In other Processa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David Young bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $76,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 345,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,607.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,000 shares of company stock worth $121,650. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCSA. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.