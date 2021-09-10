Project Pai (PAI) 1-Day Volume Hits $659,935.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $32.64 million and $659,935.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00139224 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00026857 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,772,758,130 coins and its circulating supply is 1,569,667,329 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.