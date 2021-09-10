ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 124.44% from the stock’s previous close.

PRQR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ PRQR traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $8.02. 18,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 11.60, a quick ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.51.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $13,998,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $12,464,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,059,000. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

