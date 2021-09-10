ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $22.61

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.61, but opened at $21.57. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 190,859 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49.

Get ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $85,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.