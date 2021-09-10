ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 125,189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,060,880 shares.The stock last traded at $17.30 and had previously closed at $17.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 759,195 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 526,416 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 237,802 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 64.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,008,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,984,000 after acquiring an additional 394,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

