Prosper (PROS) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $8.03 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Prosper has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for about $1.79 or 0.00003909 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00041683 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002475 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014705 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.