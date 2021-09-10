ProximaX (XPX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $161,265.00

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $6.01 million and $161,265.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00065190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.40 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.88 or 0.00181134 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,731.61 or 0.99941471 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.83 or 0.07150238 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $401.44 or 0.00877295 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

