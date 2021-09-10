Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 63.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,234 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 81.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,032,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after acquiring an additional 464,434 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,988,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 48.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,197,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,079,000 after buying an additional 390,467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 137.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,627,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,161,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

