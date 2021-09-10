Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Morgan Stanley set a $18.12 price objective on Prysmian and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Prysmian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $19.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.16. Prysmian has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $19.52.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

