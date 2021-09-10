PTT Exploration and Production Public (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) Trading Down 10.2%

Shares of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PEXNY) fell 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.17. 887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 5,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.14.

Get PTT Exploration and Production Public alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.3926 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

PTT Exploration & Production Plc engages in the exploration and production of petroleum, foreign gas pipeline transportation, and investment in energy business. The firm’s projects include Myanmar M3 Project, Bongkot Project, Contract 4 Project, and Mariana Oil Sands Project. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Productions; Pipeline Transportation; and Head Office and Others.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTT Exploration and Production Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.