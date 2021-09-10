Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Purplebricks Group stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.
