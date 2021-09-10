Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) Upgraded to Neutral by UBS Group

Purplebricks Group (OTCMKTS:PRPPF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Purplebricks Group stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. Purplebricks Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Purplebricks Group Company Profile

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

