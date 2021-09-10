Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Pushpay Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PHPYF) shares fell 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.28. 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25.

About Pushpay (OTCMKTS:PHPYF)

Pushpay Holdings Ltd. engages in the development of platform for mobile commerce and electronic payments and tools for merchants to engage with consumer. It focuses on the provision of donor management system, including donor tools, finance tools, and a custom community app, to the faith sector, non-profit organizations, and education providers.

